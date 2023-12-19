Michelle Dee spends time with an OFW family ahead of Christmas

Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee turned into a fairy godmother as she spent a day surprising a family of an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) for the GMA Public Affairs’ show ‘Pinoy Christmas in Our Hearts’.

In a GMA News report, OFW Jervin will not be able to celebrate Christmas with his family because he needs to work in Saudi Arabia. But Jervin prepared a surprise for his son named Sire, who has a learning disability.

Jervin prepared a surprise in the Enchanted Kingdom but with a special guest.



Dee then appeared aboard the carousel, wearing a fairy godmother’s cloak and holding a wand. Michelle and Sire rode the iconic Space Shuttle.

She also played carnival games with family. The beauty queen shared the meaning of her spending a day with Jervin’s family.

“Alam ko din ‘yung pakiramdam na kailangan ko na lumaki kahit bata pa ‘ko para alagaan lang ‘yung mga kapatid ko na may disabilities,” she said.

“Deserve talaga nila ‘yung recognition, deserve nila maging masaya especially ngayong Pasko,” she added.