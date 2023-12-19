EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Michelle Dee spends time with an OFW family ahead of Christmas

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Courtesy: GMA Public Affairs/YouTube

Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee turned into a fairy godmother as she spent a day surprising a family of an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) for the GMA Public Affairs’ show ‘Pinoy Christmas in Our Hearts’.

In a GMA News report, OFW Jervin will not be able to celebrate Christmas with his family because he needs to work in Saudi Arabia. But Jervin prepared a surprise for his son named Sire, who has a learning disability.

Jervin prepared a surprise in the Enchanted Kingdom but with a special guest.


Dee then appeared aboard the carousel, wearing a fairy godmother’s cloak and holding a wand. Michelle and Sire rode the iconic Space Shuttle.

She also played carnival games with family. The beauty queen shared the meaning of her spending a day with Jervin’s family.

“Alam ko din ‘yung pakiramdam na kailangan ko na lumaki kahit bata pa ‘ko para alagaan lang ‘yung mga kapatid ko na may disabilities,” she said.

“Deserve talaga nila ‘yung recognition, deserve nila maging masaya especially ngayong Pasko,” she added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Marcos signs rappler

PBBM signs Internet Transactions Act to protect online PH shoppers from scams

1 hour ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 07 30T135640.815

Reimbursement of offloaded passengers not from BI salary – Sen. Escudero

1 hour ago
pna 67804

Returning OFWs receive help from OWWA, DMW

4 hours ago
Office workers

Workers in UAE’s private sector to benefit from new labor complaints process

5 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button