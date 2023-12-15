Hermes heir plans to adopt gardener who will inherit $11 billion fortune

Nicholas Puech, an 80-year-old French billionaire heir of the famous Hermes brand, plans to adopt his 51-year-old gardener and pass a whopping $11 billion fortune to him.

According to Fortune, the businessman has hired a legal team to make his former gardener his legal child and rearrange the benefactors of his estate.

The unnamed gardener is married to a Spanish woman with two children. He will soon inherit a huge portion of Mr. Puech’s wealth. Italian outlet Sky TG24 reported that Mr. Puech has already given his heir the keys to a villa in Montreux, Switzerland as well as a property in Marrakesh, Morocco—both worth $5.9 million combined.

However, Mr. Puech has encountered challenges regarding his plan to adopt his former gardener. According to the ch.ch website, the information portal of the Swiss authorities, adult adoptions are rare and have complex requirements, especially in Switzerland.

According to Swiss authorities, an adult can only adopt another adult if the two have lived together for at least a year when the adoptee was still a minor.

Mr. Puech is a fifth-generation heir of Hermes founder Thierry Hermes, who founded the French luxury design house in 1837. He has no spouse nor children and owns about 5 to 6 percent of the company, worth around 9 billion to 100 billion Swiss francs (around $10.3 billion to $11.4 billion).

In 2014, he quit the company’s supervisory board after fashion rival LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton managed to stealthily acquire 23% of Hermes.

The 80-year-old billionaire held on to his stake while his other family members set up a holding company with their shares to block a takeover by LVMH. This quarrel with his family appears to be a major influence on Mr. Puech’s unusual choice of heir.