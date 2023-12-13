EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Min Bernardo says Kathryn Bernardo will not leave the Kapamilya network amid KathNiel breakup

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino5 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: Kathryn Bernardo Instagram

Min Bernardo confirmed that her daughter, Kathryn Bernardo, will not leave the Kapamilya network.

After Kathryn’s breakup with Daniel Padilla, rumors about the ex-couple’s contracts with the network have surfaced. Several vlogs and blind items have claimed that the Filipino actress is being sought after by other networks and will soon leave ABS-CBN.

Read: Director Cathy Garcia-Sampana speaks about KathNiel breakup

When asked by ABS-CBN News about the rumors, Min’s response was a huge “no.”

“No. Hindi siya aalis ng Kapamilya network,” Min said.

She said that the speculations are most likely because of the KathNiel breakup.

On December 2nd, the ABS-CBN released an official statement regarding Kathryn and Daniel’s breakup.

According to the Filipino Media Company, they respect KathNiel’s mutual decision to go their separate ways. They also urged everyone to “refrain from adding more to what was already said or creating fake news”.

Read: Kathryn Bernardo confirms split with Daniel Padilla

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino5 hours ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Related Articles

GBN vX9awAEYEb

Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla share one stage post-breakup

3 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 09 08T113915.692

DMW welcomes ratification of ILO C190 to help end violence, harassment of workers

3 hours ago
Cami Template 10

PH, India to conduct a maritime partnership exercise in the West Philippine Sea

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 12 13T155248.737

Water rates in PH to hike next year

5 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button