Min Bernardo says Kathryn Bernardo will not leave the Kapamilya network amid KathNiel breakup

Min Bernardo confirmed that her daughter, Kathryn Bernardo, will not leave the Kapamilya network.

After Kathryn’s breakup with Daniel Padilla, rumors about the ex-couple’s contracts with the network have surfaced. Several vlogs and blind items have claimed that the Filipino actress is being sought after by other networks and will soon leave ABS-CBN.

When asked by ABS-CBN News about the rumors, Min’s response was a huge “no.”

“No. Hindi siya aalis ng Kapamilya network,” Min said.

She said that the speculations are most likely because of the KathNiel breakup.

On December 2nd, the ABS-CBN released an official statement regarding Kathryn and Daniel’s breakup.

According to the Filipino Media Company, they respect KathNiel’s mutual decision to go their separate ways. They also urged everyone to “refrain from adding more to what was already said or creating fake news”.

