Director Cathy Garcia-Sampana speaks about KathNiel breakup

Courtesy: Star Magic, Rappler

Box-office director Cathy Garcia-Sampana has revealed her thoughts about Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla’s breakup. 

In an ambush interview with the media, the director admitted that she was saddened when KathNiel separated.

However, she is supportive of their decision to go their separate ways. She also expressed her love for the two, sharing how she texted both of them after KathNiel separated.

“I think walang hindi malulungkot,” Garcia-Sampana stated. “But I love them both. Ako, yun lang tinext ko sa kanilang dalawa. I texted both of them. I said, I love you. It should end there,” she added.

When asked if she was affected by the couple’s breakup because of her close friendship with the reel-and-real-life sweethearts, she shared how she kept her boundaries and did not meddle when it comes to the KathNiel relationship. However, she stated that she would offer a helping hand whenever her artists come to her when they need to. 

“Malalaki na sila. Kaya na nila yan,” she stated. “Ako, nandito lang when they need me. When they need me, they will come to me. Otherwise, I don’t ask. I don’t meddle. Malalaki na sila.”

The director added that she is not fond of real-life relationships between love teams as it can affect their performances onscreen. 

“Ayoko… kasi nag geget in the way siya. Lalo na pag kinukuhanan mo [tapos] mag-kaaway, patay ka na. Pag happy-happy naman [sila tapos] drama kukuhanan mo, patay ka na. So, ideally, hindi,” she said.

Nevertheless, she commended KathNiel for being professional during their previous shoots, saying that she did not encounter issues working with the ex-couple. 

“KathNiel, naiba sila kasi professional naman yung dalawa yun at magaling naman talaga umarte at nakikita niyo naman. Despite [na] sila, nakakakuha ka pa rin ng mga tamang performance,” she added.

Meanwhile, the film and television director said that she is willing to work with KathNiel if they decide to push through with their planned comeback movie.

“I am not closing my doors doon sa project na ‘yun. Kasi siyempre, who wouldn’t want a KathNiel movie? But maybe, pwedeng ma-delay, pwedeng mausog lang naman,” she said.

