Venus Raj to marry non-showbiz boyfriend

Miss Universe Philippines 2010 Venus Raj is set to marry her non-showbiz boyfriend in a few days according to her recent social media post.

The Miss Universe 2010 4th runner-up shared her prenup photos with her boyfriend but did not disclose his details nor tagged him in the photos.

“In a few days, I will be spending the rest of my life with this man of God that my Father has brought me to,” she said.

“My prayer is that, together, we will journey towards God’s will in fulfilling His purpose for our union. We pray to glorify and honor Him in our lives,” she added.

Raj said that their journey as a couple is based on faith.

“For eight years, God allowed me to be single. Since I have fully surrendered my life to Jesus, I have never entered into a romantic relationship,” she said.

Raj said that she devoted her life to serving God during the time that she was single.

“God is indeed the giver of good gifts, He knows His timeline for my life, and the right time has finally come,” she said.