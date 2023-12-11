Dennis Trillo, Jennylyn Mercado test positive for COVID-19

Kapuso couple Dennis Trillo and Jennylyn Mercado said that they and their family tested positive for COVID-19.

In a recent Instagram post, Trillo shared a video of him playing the guitar with a song called ‘Gagamutin natin ito’.

“Oh ito na nga, tinamaan din ako,” Trillo said.

“Akala ko’y hindi na tatablan nito. Ba’t nag-positive ako? Gamutin na natin ito,” he added.

Trillo also said that his partner Mercado and their kid tested positive for the virus.

“May bago na ngang uso. Pati na ang misis ko. May COVID, kaming tatlo,” he said.

Trillo and Mercado tied the knot in 2021 after telling fans about their engagement and that they were expecting their first child.