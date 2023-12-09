EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Annabelle Rama comments on Richard-Sarah relationship

Amidst rumors of a possible split between Filipino celebrity couple Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati, Richard’s mother and talent manager, Annabelle Rama, revealed in a recent interview on December 7 that Richard has been living with her for the past month.

“Si Richard, nasa bahay ko ngayon, one month na, pero unti-unti siyang lumilipat ng gamit sa Alabang. Lilipat na siya after Christmas,” said Rama on an interview. She also revealed that she is not in speaking terms with her daughter-in-law.

richard sarah 1Screenshot 2023 12 09 125849

“Si Richard, trabaho nang trabaho. ‘Yung isa, nagwawaldas ng pera,” she added.

It has not been confirmed whether Richard Guttierez and Sarah Lahbati have ended their relationship. As fans eagerly await an official statement from the couple, some have expressed their frustration towards the actor’s mother and talent manager. She responded via an Instagram post.

 

