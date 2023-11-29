Tiktok star and YouTuber Sammy Manese passes away

Popular Filipino content creator Sammy Manese passed away on Wednesday, as confirmed by his sister, Bea Manese, on Facebook.

In a heartfelt post, Bea announced Sammy’s untimely demise, expressing gratitude for the joy and laughter he brought to many. The family has requested prayers, respect, and privacy during this difficult time.

Details regarding Sammy’s cause of death and funeral services remain undisclosed at the moment.

Sammy has over 1.9 million followers on YouTube and 284,000 on TikTok. Sammy grew his popularity during the pandemic by creating funny TikTok videos.