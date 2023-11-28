EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Kim Chiu addresses relationship status with Xian Lim: “Sa Amin Na Lang ‘Yun”

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago

Amid swirling speculations surrounding the status of her relationship with Xian Lim, actress Kim Chiu opted for a discreet stance, stating, “Sa amin na lang ‘yun” during an interview with local media.

The rumors of a potential breakup have been circulating, but neither Chiu nor Lim’s representatives have officially confirmed or refuted the claims.

Chiu made the statement at the 25th-anniversary fashion show of Filipino designer Francis Libiran, held on Friday night at the City of Dreams Manila. Emphasizing their desire for privacy, Chiu remarked, “Grabe … sa amin na lang ‘yun, we’ll just keep it to ourselves na muna.”

This isn’t the first time the celebrity couple has been at the center of breakup rumors. Chiu had previously denied such speculations triggered by her recent solo trip.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Chiu 🌸 (@chinitaprincess)

Dating since 2012, Chiu and Lim only confirmed their relationship in 2018. Despite the ongoing rumors, Chiu expressed her plans to spend the holidays in the Philippines with her family.

Read: Kim Chiu addresses breakup rumors with Xian Lim

Looking forward to her upcoming projects, Chiu shared her excitement about collaborating with Paulo Avelino once again for the remake of the popular Korean show “What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim,” scheduled for release in 2024. Following the success of their series “Linlang,” Chiu expressed gratitude for the positive reception and the support of fans who appreciated the on-screen chemistry between her and Avelino.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2023 11 27 at 11.04.37 AM 2

Elevate your camping nights with NutriAsia’s smoky chicken barbecue

3 mins ago
senate

Senate approves P5.7 Trillion budget for 2024

16 mins ago
dot

Philippines exceeds tourism goal with 4.82 million foreign visitors

1 hour ago
PH consulate 1

Philippine Consulate General in Dubai announces temporary closure from November 30 to December 4

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button