Michelle Dee teases future project with Miss Thailand Anntonia Porsild

Photo: Michelle Dee Instagram account

Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee teased her fans and followers that she and Miss Universe Thailand Anntonia Porsild will be doing a project in the future.

“Both of us have created such good friendships— as well as other delegates. May mga things na nakalatag,” she told members of the press upon her arrival in the Philippines on Saturday.

“May news kami natanggap pauwi na. Abangan na lang natin,” she added. 

The two have become close during their stint at the 72nd Miss Universe competition in El Salvador.

Dee finished at the Top 10 of the competition while Porsild was named 1st runner-up.

Despite not winning the crown, Dee said she is grateful for the bond and memories she would cherish forever. 

“Ang inuwi ko talaga sa El Salvador ay the relationships. It’s the memories, the lessons, the blessings, everything in between,” she explained. 

