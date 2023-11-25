EntertainmentGlobalLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Michelle Dee returns to PH after Miss Universe 2023 journey

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera4 hours ago

Courtesy: Michelle Dee/Instagram

Beauty queen-actress Michelle Dee returned home to the Philippines on Saturday after the recently concluded Miss Universe 2023 competition.

In a message on her Instagram broadcast channel, Dee updated her fans, saying that she is now “home.”

WhatsApp Image 2023 11 25 at 4.45.03 PM
Courtesy: Michelle Dee/Instagram

Her journey in Miss Universe 2023 came to an end after she failed to advance to the Top 5 of the competition.

Nicaragua bet Sheynnis Palacios took home the Miss Universe 2023 crown, with Anntonia Porsild of Thailand as first runner-up.

Yesterday, Dee was honored as this year’s Best in National Costume winner. Showcasing a plane-like outfit that promoted local tourism, she captivated the audience with her unique national costume during the competition.

Ahead of her arrival, Dee teased the public about an upcoming television project.

“Joining a show soon with a very ‘special role,” Dee wrote on X. “Any guesses? Clue: ala-Freya.”

The beauty queen-actress has yet to reveal more details of her new show.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera4 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 11 25T151626.951

Sheikh Mohammed approves Dubai Metro’s AED18 billion Blue Line project

5 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 25T132542.195

‘Early Christmas Gift’: wife of freed Pinoy hostage grateful for another chance

7 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 25T125331.281

‘Gusto ko mabuhay para sa pamilya ko’: Freed Pinoy hostage of Hamas recounts ordeal

8 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 25T122720.339

‘We must act now’: Burj Khalifa transforms into larger-than-life thermometer to convey COP28 message

8 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button