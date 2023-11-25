Michelle Dee returns to PH after Miss Universe 2023 journey

Beauty queen-actress Michelle Dee returned home to the Philippines on Saturday after the recently concluded Miss Universe 2023 competition.

In a message on her Instagram broadcast channel, Dee updated her fans, saying that she is now “home.”

Her journey in Miss Universe 2023 came to an end after she failed to advance to the Top 5 of the competition.

Nicaragua bet Sheynnis Palacios took home the Miss Universe 2023 crown, with Anntonia Porsild of Thailand as first runner-up.

Yesterday, Dee was honored as this year’s Best in National Costume winner. Showcasing a plane-like outfit that promoted local tourism, she captivated the audience with her unique national costume during the competition.

Ahead of her arrival, Dee teased the public about an upcoming television project.

“Joining a show soon with a very ‘special role,” Dee wrote on X. “Any guesses? Clue: ala-Freya.”

The beauty queen-actress has yet to reveal more details of her new show.