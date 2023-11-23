Paolo Contis says Yen Santos still his GF, not Arra San Agustin

Kapuso host Paolo Contis clarified that he is still in a relationship with actress Yen Santos amid rumors linking him and co-host Arra San Agustin.

Contis said that a video of him and Arra is circulating online but it was maliciously edited. The actor made the clarification in an interview with Boy Abunda.

“Yes, kami pa ni Yen,” Contis said during the interview.

“Yung kumakalat sa amin ni Arra is an edited video of a portion in ‘Eat Bulaga,’ and it was maliciously edited. It’s a love ‘skit’ triangle ni Arra, ako at ni Candy,” Contis explained.

Contis was previously in a relationship with LJ Reyes. They were involved in a controversial break up before he admitted his relationship with Yen Santos.