Miss Universe El Salvador admits mistake in Top 5 card during finals night

Miss Universe El Salvador admitted that there was a mixup in the Top 5 finalists’ card initially released on their page during the 72nd Miss Universe competition.

In a now deleted post, the organization included Philippine bet Michelle Dee instead of Thailand’s Anntonia Porsild as among the finalists.

It was Thailand that was announced to be part of the finalists.

“Our mistake! In the rush to get our posts up during Saturday’s live broadcast, we accidentally mixed up the names of two finalists. This was a simple error of moving too fast – we heard the same results live at the same time that you all did, no special access over here! We’re sorry to both finalists,” the organization said.

Dee finished her run for the crown in the Top 10 of the competition despite her stellar performance.

Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios won the Miss Universe crown.