Liza Soberano teams up with K-pop stars on “Hwaiting” web show

Photo of Anne Alonzo Anne Alonzo5 hours ago

Photo: Liza Soberano’s official X account

A promotional poster revealed on X for the fourth season of “Hwaiting,” introduces Filipino-American actress Liza Soberano as part of the cast.

DIVE Studios, recognized for its podcasts featuring English-speaking K-pop artists, revealed that Soberano will work with soloist Eric Nam, Nancy (formerly of Momoland), JinJin from ASTRO, and Jacob and Kevin from The Boyz.

“Hwaiting” is an online series featuring engaging games hosted by various celebrities, and the upcoming season promises a dynamic mix of talents, including Soberano’s noteworthy presence.

