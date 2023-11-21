Liza Soberano teams up with K-pop stars on “Hwaiting” web show

A promotional poster revealed on X for the fourth season of “Hwaiting,” introduces Filipino-American actress Liza Soberano as part of the cast.

Your favorite show is BACK! ✨ Get ready for the most exciting season of HWAITING yet! Join Eric Nam, JINJIN of ASTRO, KEVIN & JACOB of THE BOYZ, NANCY, and LIZA SOBERANO on an incredible journey. 💪🚀 Stay tuned for more updates!#EricNam #JINJIN #ASTRO #KEVIN #JACOB… pic.twitter.com/kVK84xSHYA — DIVE Studios (@thedivestudios) November 21, 2023

DIVE Studios, recognized for its podcasts featuring English-speaking K-pop artists, revealed that Soberano will work with soloist Eric Nam, Nancy (formerly of Momoland), JinJin from ASTRO, and Jacob and Kevin from The Boyz.

“Hwaiting” is an online series featuring engaging games hosted by various celebrities, and the upcoming season promises a dynamic mix of talents, including Soberano’s noteworthy presence.