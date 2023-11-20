Taylor Swift pens handwritten letter as she mourns death of a fan due to extreme heat

After a tragic show suspension last Saturday due to record-breaking heat, rising up to 59 C (138 F), Taylor Swift wrote a handwritten statement mourning the death of one of her fans.

In the statement shared on her Instagram story, Swift said: “I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.”

During the first night of “The Eras Tour” on Friday, 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides fell sick and later passed away in the hospital.

The unfortunate event led the federal government to mandate water access and bottle allowances for all Swift concerts, prompting event organizer T4F to enhance their action plan, focusing on free water distribution and entry provisions.

Despite Saturday’s last-minute postponement causing distress among fans, support from water companies and Minalba Brasil’s donation alleviated conditions. Swift’s Monday performance will replace the postponed show, with ongoing plans for Sao Paulo.

Intense heat waves, linked to El Nino and global temperature rises, continue to impact Brazil, exceeding historical averages since July, as reported by the National Institute of Meteorology.