Angelica Panganiban reveals battle with bone disease

Courtesy: Angelica Panganiban/YoutTube

Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban shared that she is battling a bone disease called avascular necrosis.

The disease often called ‘bone death’ which arises from the loss of blood supply to a bone due to injury or trauma.

Angelica said that she first felt pain in her hips while she was pregnant with her daughter Amila
Sabine.

“Six months into pregnancy, meron na akong mga nararamdamang sakit sa may hips,” she recalled.

“Hindi ko actually ma-pinpoint noon kung sa hips, sa leg, sa likod or sa puwitan. Yun yung mga struggles ko noon,” she added.

She initially thought that the pain is related to her pregnancy.

“Nagtanong-tanong ako sa mga doktor and friends ko na naging mommy na rin, and lahat naman sila sinasabi na it’s part of pregnancy,” she said.

Angelica said that after giving birth she continued with her physical activities. It was after a recent trip to Palawan that the pain on her hips became unbearable.

“Namatay na yung mga bones ko sa balakang. Kaya pala hirap na ako maglakad,” Angelica realized. Nung una, ang sabi sa akin ay surgery parang joint replacement na parang nakakatakot pakingan,” she said.

Despite the physical challenges, the actress to stayed positive.

“Nakaramdam ako ng awa sa sarili ko na, ‘Bakit ako, bakit sa akin nangyari,” she said.

Watch her vlog here:

