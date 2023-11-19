EntertainmentGlobalLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

‘Love and Kindness’ Michelle Dee speaks up after her Miss Universe journey

Courtesy: Screengrab from Miss Universe/YouTube

Despite fans questioning the decision of Michelle Dee not being able to enter the Top 5 of the competition, the Filipina beauty queen appealed for kindness and love.

In a series of Instagram messages on her official broadcast channel, she thanked those who supported her entire journey.

“Love and kindness over everything,” said Dee.

“Mahal ko kayo. Thank you so much for raising our flag with me,” she added.

Courtesy: Michelle Dee

Dee ended her Miss Universe 2023 journey after failing to advance to the Top 5 of the competition.

After the evening gown round, Australia, Puerto Rico, Nicaragua, Thailand and Colombia were among those chosen to enter the question and answer round.

Dee got all praises for her standout black gown inspired by legendary tattoo artist Apo Whang-Od.

Dee was also announced as one of the Voice for Change gold winner and the recipient of the ‘Spirit of Carnival’ award.

Dee also brought back to the Philippines the semi-finals spot after Celeste Cortesi failed to enter last year.

