PH bet Anna Lakrini named Miss Globe 2023 2nd runner up

Courtesy: Binibining Pilipinas/Instagram

Philippine bet Anna Lakrini has been crowned 2nd runner-up at the Miss Globe 2023 competition held in Albania on Saturday.

Anna wore a silver slitted gown designed by Louis Pangilinan during the crowning ceremony. The designer made the gowns for the Top 15 candidates.

In the Question and Answer portion, Anna was asked about her life motto.

“Well, my favorite life quote would be to always enjoy the moment, ‘cause you never know when it’s too late. I am very happy that my family is here, actually, because I haven’t seen them in two years,” she said.

“And you know, it’s always important to live in the moment. Live ‘cause you never know when it’s too late; and I think COVID really showed us to really enjoy each and every single second with family members, loved ones, or just friends,” she added.

Malaysia’s Manvin Khers won the Miss Globe 2023 crown.

The Philippines has so far two Miss Globe crowns. Ann Colis won it in 2015 and Maureen Montagne in 2021.

