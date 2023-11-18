72nd Miss Universe: Here’s what to expect during the coronation night

The universe is less than a day away from crowning its new queen. But before the much-awaited 72nd Miss Universe Coronation Night, everyone should be prepared for what to expect in this year’s final competition to make sure you don’t miss any significant moments.

On November 18, Saturday, at 7PM CST (or Sunday, 9AM PST/5AM GST), 90 delegates from all over the world (or the universe, rather) will be competing for this year’s Miss Universe crown, which will be held in El Salvador.

Philippine bet Michelle Dee is ‘flying’ her way up to clinch that title as she wows the crowd in El Salvador with her preliminary performance on Thursday. She also stunned in the national costume competition, showcasing a costume with a plane-like outfit that promoted local tourism, designed by Michael Barassi.

Here’s what to expect during the coronation night:

Where can you watch?

Filipinos all around the world who await Dee’s fate can watch her performance by streaming the coronation night through the official Miss Universe YouTube channel on November 19 at 9AM (PH time) or 5AM (UAE time).

Additionally, fans can watch the pageant live through multiple ABS-CBN platforms including A2Z Channel 11, Kapamilya Channel, Metro Channel, and iWantTFC.

For those who couldn’t catch the show live, you can still watch it through same-day replays available at 9:30PM (PH time) on A2Z, Kapamilya Channel via Sunday’s Best, Metro Channel, and iWantTFC. More replays will air on the Metro Channel later in the week.

What is the flow of events?

Ahead of the final competition, the organization revealed the official run of the show that fans can expect:

Top 20 announcement Swimwear competition Top 10 announcement Evening gown competition Top 5 announcement Interview questions Top 3 announcement Final questions Crowning moment

This year’s Miss Universe will be crowned by the reigning queen R’Bonney Gabriel.

Who are the special guests?

Every year, the beauty pageant features a special guest performer to add more color and excitement to the event. This year, the contestants will be serenaded by award-winning artist John Legend who is known for his famous hits “All of Me,” “Ordinary People,” and “Made to Love,” among others.