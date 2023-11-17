EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT ReachUAE News

Virgin Radio presents The Kid Laroi in Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report22 mins ago

Virgin Radio Dubai is delighted to announce that Australian singer, and songwriter, The Kid Laroi is set to perform at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on 8th December 2023.

Dubai residents can get ready to dance to the well-loved rapper’s electrifying and passionate music on 8th December, in a performance that is sure to guarantee an unforgettable experience for all concertgoers.

The Kid Laroi’s Dubai concert will have some incredible artist additions, with details to be announced soon. Stay tuned to the Coca-Cola Arena website to see who will be sharing the stage with the global superstar.

Born Charlton Howard, the world-renowned 20-year-old artist was raised in Sydney and has wanted to make music for as long as he can remember, hoping to one day become as acclaimed as the hip-hop and R&B icons he grew up listening to – Tupac, Erykah Badu, The Fugees, Lil Wayne, and Kanye West.

With a lot of heart and perseverance, The Kid Laroi rose to fame after his association with close friend and mentor, Juice Wrld. His debut album, “F*ck Love”, was released in July 2020 and focused on his past and heartbreak, even featuring a verse that Juice Wrld had recorded the previous August. The mega music star’s love for music is clear in his work, with his song “Stay” spending 6 out of 17 weeks at the No.1 spot on the Hot 100.

This show is going to be full of unexpected surprises with more artist to be added to the lineup. Don’t mis your chance to have a true concert experience at Dubai’s home of live entertainment. Ticket prices start at AED 195 and are available now at coca-cola-arena.com.

Virgin Radio Presents The Kid Laroi in association with Coca-Cola, supported by Dubai Calendar as part of Dubai Shopping Festival.

