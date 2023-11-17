Two mothers, plus-size warrior, and trans advocates redefine beauty standards in 72nd Miss Universe

In a groundbreaking moment for the Miss Universe pageant, two mothers and married women, Maria Camila Avella Montañez from Colombia and Michelle Cohn from Guatemala, are currently participating in the 72nd edition hosted in El Salvador. The event, featuring contestants from 90 countries, signifies a historic shift towards inclusivity and progress in the organization’s history.

Adding to the diversity, Jane Dipika Garrett from Nepal is breaking stereotypes as the first plus-size entrant in Miss Universe. The 22-year-old, representing Nepal, is challenging conventional beauty standards and embracing body positivity.

In another historic move, two trans women, Rikkie Valerie Kollé from the Netherlands and Marina Machete from Portugal are following in the footsteps of Angela Ponce, marking their participation in the Miss Universe contest. Additionally, Pakistan is seeing its first representation with Erica Robin.

This year also marks Miss Universe organization’s first-ever Pakistani representative, Erica Robin, winner of the historic Miss Universe Pakistan 2023 title. At just 24 years old, Erica is poised to create history as she competes for the coveted Miss Universe crown, aiming to secure a landmark victory for her conservative nation.

Her presence in the competition has already garnered attention, particularly during the swimsuit competition, where Erica made a bold statement by gracefully sporting a blush-colored burkini, setting her apart from her fellow competitors.

Michelle Marquez Dee is representing the Philippines in this highly anticipated global beauty pageant. Dee, a 28-year-old model and actress from Makati, has won both the Miss World Philippines and Miss Universe Philippines crowns, making her the second Filipino beauty queen to achieve this feat.

El Salvador is currently hosting this year’s Miss Universe, with the gala taking place in San Salvador at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena, accommodating 13,000 people. Contestants from 90 countries are currently competing for the coveted title, aiming to succeed R’Bonney Gabriel from the United States.

The prestigious global beauty pageant happening on Sunday will be hosted by TV presenters Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Maria Menounos, along with former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo. A live musical performance by 12-time Grammy winner John Legend is currently further elevating the glamour of the evening.

In the UAE, the final competition can currently be watched on Miss Universe’s YouTube channel and X account starting at 5:00 am on November 19.