Indulge in authentic Chinese delights at Chinese Star Restaurant LLC

Craving genuine Chinese flavors? Chinese Star Restaurant LLC is one of the favorite destinations of Filipinos for a warm bowl of hotpot or any other authentic Chinese dishes as it perfectly captivates the taste buds of Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates.

Formerly known as Red House Restaurant, Chinese Star opened its doors in 2002 and quickly became synonymous with delectable dishes that embody the essence of Chinese culinary culture. With three branches strategically located in the United Arab Emirates, Chinese Star continues to enchant diners with its rich menu.

Conveniently nestled at King Faisal Road in Sharjah, behind Splash Retail Store, the first branch opened in 2006. Boasting ample parking and multiple function rooms, it’s the perfect venue for special occasions and gatherings. The restaurant also manages operations in DWC and operates canteens for two major Chinese companies.

Chinese Star is celebrated for its mouthwatering offerings, including the best hot pot in the region, crawfish, special grilled hamour fish, chicken with abalone, fish in oyster sauce, spicy prawn, crispy duck, and more. Crafted by seasoned chefs, each dish promises an explosion of flavors, colors, and aromas.

Beyond its culinary dishes that are well-loved by Filipinos, Chinese Star is committed to corporate social responsibility, actively supporting events organized by the Philippine Consulate and Filipino community organizations. The restaurant also engages in sports events, showcasing its dedication to community involvement.

For those with busy schedules, Chinese Star offers delivery services at a minimal charge. Stay updated on new menus and promotions through the restaurant’s social media accounts.

Visit Chinese Star Restaurant in any of their branches: