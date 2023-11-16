EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Miss Universe PH Michelle Dee stuns in preliminaries, uses ‘Filipinas’ in intro

Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Marquez Dee wows the crowd in El Salvador with her preliminary performance at the 72nd Miss Universe.

In her introduction, the Philippine bet introduced herself as ‘Michelle Marquez Dee, Filipinas’ which is a fitting intro since the competition is being held in a Spanish-speaking country.

Michelle is aiming to bring home the country’s 5th Miss Universe crown.

 

The Filipina beauty queen said in a previous interview said that all contestants in the competition are very good in representing their countries.

“It’s really a matter of destiny,” Michelle said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

Michelle is the daughter of former Miss International and model Melanie Marquez.

