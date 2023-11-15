‘Friends’ stars Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox pay tribute to Matthew Perry

‘Friends’ stars Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox paid a heartwarming tribute to their late co-star Matthew Perry who passed away last month.

Perry who played the role of Chandler Bing died at the age of 54 after years of struggling with health and addiction issues.

“The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life,” LeBlanc wrote.

The actor played the role of Joey, who is Perry’s best friend and roommate.

He also shared photos of their episodes with one photo showing the two if them hugging each other.

“It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free,” he said.

Cox on the other hand shared a clip of one of her favorite scenes with Perry in the series. The actress also played the love interest of Perry in the show.

“I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day,” wrote Cox.

“In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind,” she added.