Mark Leviste reveals that he is still in a relationship with Kris Aquino

Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste revealed that he and ‘Queen of All Media’ Kris Aquino are still in a relationship.

The statement comes after Aquino previously said that she is no longer in a relationship with Leviste.

“We’re in a different level and I can only hope that everything will work out for the better. I can proudly say that we’re still together, still going strong,” Mark said.

“To my count, we are officially six months going on seven in a relationship this November,” he added.

Leviste said that his relationship with Aquino is not perfect but they are both learning from their mistakes.

“But seriously and fortunately, our ups and downs haven’t been as rough as a roller-coaster ride,” Leviste said.

“It’s manageable, plus I value the journey just like appreciating the view from a giant ferris wheel,” he added.

Leviste said that Kris is not only his girlfriend but also his world.

“Now more than ever, Kris, the kids and her sisters have become a big part of my life and that of my own family—she’s more than just my girlfriend … Kris is my world,” he said.

