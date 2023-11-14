EntertainmentGlobalLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsTFT ReachUAE News

Hamilton’s Filipina Leading Lady is set to dazzle Abu Dhabi’s Filipino Community in 2 Months

Rachelle Ann Go’s remarkable journey, from London’s West End to Manila, has become an inspiration for so many, particularly within the Filipino community. As the Filipina sensation concludes the Hamilton season in Manila, it won’t be long before she is up on the Etihad Arena stage performing for her fans in Abu Dhabi.

Now a mother of two, Rachelle portrays the prominent character of Elizabeth Schuyler in the musical—the middle child of a wealthy family, and a loyal adoring wife of Alexander Hamilton who is one of the founding fathers of the US.

Raised in New York alongside her sisters Angelica and Peggy, Eliza is depicted as a character fascinated by the world around her, navigating her own path. She is the quiet, smart, and empathetic sister in the Schuyler trio. She is known to put others before herself, and because of that she is well-loved by everyone around her.

The dynamics of Eliza’s relationship with Alexander Hamilton add an intriguing layer to the storyline. Often finding herself on the sidelines of her husband’s life, especially during times of war or political strife, Eliza faces the challenges of maintaining a connection. The musical also weaves a narrative of Alexander’s flirtatious entanglement with Eliza’s sister, Angelica, creating a captivating love triangle set against the backdrop of historical drama.

Hamilton, crafted by the talented Lin-Manuel Miranda, has garnered widespread acclaim and is poised to make its Middle Eastern debut from January 17 to February 11 at Etihad Arena.

Book your tickets now through https://www.etihadarena.ae/en/event-booking/hamilton-2024 to witness the full incredible story of Alexander Hamilton and to watch our beloved Rachelle Ann Go perform live.

