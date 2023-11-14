Filipino-American doctor among judges in Miss Universe 2023

Filipino-American doctor Connie Mariano is on the selection committee this year for the Miss Universe 2023 pageant in El Salvador.

Mariano has previously served as a physician to former US presidents Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush, and Barack Obama.

She also made history as the first Filipino-American to become a Navy Admiral in 2000.

After working with the U.S. government, Mariano became a consultant for Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale and soon founded a medical concierge practice.

The selection committee will have the tough job of choosing this year’s winner of the 72nd Miss Universe.

Halima Aden, actor-designer Carson Kressley, award-winning musician Mario Bautista, and Sweta Patel, the marketing vice president of streaming platform Roku will be joining Mariano in the judges panel.

Miss Universe 1977 Janelle “Penny” Comissiong, Puerto Rican actress Giselle Blondet, entrepreneur and crisis manager Denise White, Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, and social media personality Avani Gregg will also be part of the selection committee.