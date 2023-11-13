EntertainmentGlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Passenger releases 10th anniversary edition of hit ‘Let Her Go’ featuring Ed Sheeran

Staff Report

Courtesy: Passenger

English indie folk singer-songwriter Mike Rosenberg, also known as Passenger, released an Anniversary Edition of his popular album “All The Little Lights” on Friday to commemorate its 10th anniversary.

The album’s release includes a re-recorded version of one of his hit singles, “Let Her Go,” in collaboration with Ed Sheeran, Passenger’s longtime friend and tour mate.

“Let Her Go” became a global smash single when it was first released in 2013, reaching #1 in 19 countries and entering the Spotify viral charts in Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

Today, the global-topping hit has gathered over 6 billion streams, making it the #2 most Shazamed song of all time and the 16th most-viewed video on YouTube of all time.

“Where do I begin… it’s a truly life-altering song. Four minutes of music that shifted my trajectory entirely. It’s so big that I think of my career in two sections – before and after Let Her Go,” Passenger said in a statement.

“A massive part of the song’s success is down to Ed Sheeran. If he hadn’t have taken me around the world as his opening act in the year leading up to the song blowing up, then it simply wouldn’t have happened. I owe him an awful lot – he has championed me and opened doors that were securely locked,” he added.

Passenger acknowledged Ed Sheeran’s significant contribution to the song’s success, emphasizing that he only thought of one person to have a duet with when he was planning to re-record the song.

“I’m sure some people will see this collaboration and assume that it’s for commercial opportunity and of course they’re right – it’s no bad thing to have one of the biggest stars in the world sing on one of my songs!!” he continued.

“I’m grateful to ‘Let Her Go’ beyond words. Not just for its success, but for the opportunity to reach people all over the world, just for four minutes, and make some kind of small difference. What an amazing thing,” he shared.

With “All The Little Lights” completely re-recorded and re-imagined, Passenger has infused the songs with another decade of experience and wisdom, collaborating with friends like Foy Vance, Gabrielle Aplin, and Nina Nesbitt.

