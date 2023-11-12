Derek Ramsay, Ellen Adarna mark 2nd wedding anniversary

Actors Derek Ramsay and Ellen Adarna mark their second wedding anniversary in a series of social media posts on Instagram.
Ellen shared some of their activities and adrenaline-pumping hiking and snowboarding activities.
“Exactly a year ago you thought you were going to die but here we are, sooo alive!” Ellen said in her caption.
“Happy anniversary my forever GOR! I love you! @ramsayderek07 to many more adventures and your ‘in your head’ near death experiences,” she added.
Derek on the other hand posted videos of their wedding trips and life at home.
“Happy anniversary @maria.elena.adarna,” the actor wrote.
Derek and Ellen married in 2022. Derek has a 20 year-old son from his previous partner while Ellen also has a son with ex-boyfriend John Lloyd Cruz.