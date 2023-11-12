EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Derek Ramsay, Ellen Adarna mark 2nd wedding anniversary

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report16 hours ago

Courtesy: Ellen Adarna/Instagram

Actors Derek Ramsay and Ellen Adarna mark their second wedding anniversary in a series of social media posts on Instagram.

Ellen shared some of their activities and adrenaline-pumping hiking and snowboarding activities.

“Exactly a year ago you thought you were going to die but here we are, sooo alive!” Ellen said in her caption.

“Happy anniversary my forever GOR! I love you! @ramsayderek07 to many more adventures and your ‘in your head’ near death experiences,” she added.

Derek on the other hand posted videos of their wedding trips and life at home.

“Happy anniversary @maria.elena.adarna,” the actor wrote.

Derek and Ellen married in 2022. Derek has a 20 year-old son from his previous partner while Ellen also has a son with ex-boyfriend John Lloyd Cruz.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report16 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 11 12T143427.849

Dubai reveals completion of one of the largest on-grid solar projects ahead of COP28

14 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 12T133010.137

PH bans American national from entering PH after rude comments in e-Travel application

15 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 12T132053.980

Beatrice Luigi Gomez supports Michelle Dee ahead of Miss Universe 2023

15 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 12T131113.272

DMW: Filipinos affected by the Russian missile strike to return home

15 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button