EntertainmentGlobalLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Beatrice Luigi Gomez supports Michelle Dee ahead of Miss Universe 2023

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report14 hours ago

Courtesy: Beatrice Luigi Gomez, Missosology

Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez expressed her full support to Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee ahead of coronation night in El Salvador.

“Hi, Michelle! First of all, thank you so much for representing the Philippines really well in El Salvador for Miss Universe,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LUIGI (@beatriceluigigmz)

Gomez also said that Dee’s hard-work is now paying off.

“Grabe ka. You’ve united the Filipino fans, and we’re so proud of you,” she continued.

“Mahal na mahal ka namin and mabuhay ka, Michelle Dee,” she added.

The Cebuana beauty also urged Filipino pageant fans to vote for Dee in the Miss Universe application.

“It’s not yet too late. Cast your votes now,” she said.

Gomez landed on the Top 5 of Miss Universe 2021 held in Israel.

Dee is aiming to bring home the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report14 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 11 12T143427.849

Dubai reveals completion of one of the largest on-grid solar projects ahead of COP28

13 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 12T133010.137

PH bans American national from entering PH after rude comments in e-Travel application

14 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 12T131113.272

DMW: Filipinos affected by the Russian missile strike to return home

14 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 10 06T093209.550

VP Sara Duterte admits family going through political ‘rough patch’

15 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button