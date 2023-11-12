Beatrice Luigi Gomez supports Michelle Dee ahead of Miss Universe 2023

Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez expressed her full support to Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee ahead of coronation night in El Salvador.

“Hi, Michelle! First of all, thank you so much for representing the Philippines really well in El Salvador for Miss Universe,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Gomez also said that Dee’s hard-work is now paying off.

“Grabe ka. You’ve united the Filipino fans, and we’re so proud of you,” she continued.

“Mahal na mahal ka namin and mabuhay ka, Michelle Dee,” she added.

The Cebuana beauty also urged Filipino pageant fans to vote for Dee in the Miss Universe application.

“It’s not yet too late. Cast your votes now,” she said.

Gomez landed on the Top 5 of Miss Universe 2021 held in Israel.

Dee is aiming to bring home the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown.