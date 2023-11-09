Vice Ganda says rift with Billy Crawford now over

Television host Vice Ganda announced that her rift with Billy Crawford is now over after the latter appeared on the noontime show ‘It’s Showtime’ on Thursday.

Billy appeared with wife Coleen Garcia and their child Amari. Both Billy and Coleen were former hosts of the show.

“Lingid ho sa kaalaman niyo, okay na okay na kami ni Billy,” Vice said.

Vice also mentioned about how important Billy is in her life.

“Billy is one very important person sa buhay ko. At the end of the day, you are my best friend, and I love you very much,” she added.

Vice said that Billy’s presence on the show was a gift for the audience or what they call as ‘Madlang People’.

In a previous interview, Billy said that his relationship with It’s Showtime hosts has changed since the pandemic.