One-night-only: Ronan Keating to conquer Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium

Dubai, get ready to immerse yourselves in an unforgettable musical experience with the international pop sensation, Ronan Keating!

The acclaimed Irish singer-songwriter is all set to grace the stage at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on November 11, 2023, promising an extraordinary evening filled with his chart-topping hits.

Expressing his anticipation, Ronan Keating shared, “I can’t wait to get back to Dubai for what I know will be a special night at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium. I’ve been lucky to share some amazing times in Dubai over the years and I know there’ll be more to come on November 11th.”

Renowned for his global hit “When You Say Nothing at All,” prominently featured in the movie “Notting Hill,” Ronan Keating has garnered immense success as a solo artist, topping charts across multiple countries. Beyond his musical achievements, he is recognized for his dedication to the Marie Keating Foundation, a cause close to his heart, aiming to raise awareness about Breast Cancer in honor of his late mother who battled the disease.

From his roots in Boyzone during the ’90s, Keating’s journey has been nothing short of remarkable. With over 25 million records sold worldwide, he has graced iconic venues like Madison Square Garden alongside Elton John, performed for the Pope, and hosted a spectrum of events spanning from Miss World to the Eurovision Song Contest and the MTV Europe Awards. Notably, he has also served as a judge on X Factor Australia and is now set to coach on the upcoming season of The Voice of Germany.

The much-anticipated event is orchestrated and promoted by Navin Rishi’s esteemed company, Speed Entertainment Dubai, in association with Solo. Known for his successful projects in the realms of entertainment, hospitality, and sports management across the UAE, India, UK, and Canada, Navin Rishi brings his expertise to ensure a top-tier experience for the audience.

Navin Rishi, CEO of Speed Entertainment, emphasized, “we have organized and delivered many star-studded shows and once again we aim to captivate the audience with a phenomenal event. Ronan Keating is a superstar, and we are looking forward to a packed house under the stars. It promises to be a spectacular night.”

This spectacular event is presented by Oro 24 Developments and supported by Dubai 92, Khaleej Times, The Irish Village, The Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, and Dubai Calendar, uniting to make this musical extravaganza a resounding success.

Date: 11th Nov 2023

Venue: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium

Gates open: 7 PM

Main Act: 9 PM

Early Bird Tickets are available on Platinumlist.net starting at AED 198

The event is managed by Speed Entertainment.

Tickets start from AED 198 and are available on platinumlist.net. You can also book your tickets here.