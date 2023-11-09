Boy Abunda gives update on Kris Aquino’s condition

Television host Boy Abunda gave an update on the health condition of his long-time friend and Queen of All Media Kris Aquino.

Abunda recently met with Aquino in the United States in October.

“Oct. 25 kami nagkita ng aking kaibigan, my sister Kris Aquino sa kanyang tahanan sa Orange County in Los Angeles, California. It was a happy, beautiful reunion,” he began.

Abunda said Aquino’s health condition has been unpredictable.

“Dahil matagal kaming hindi nagkita ni Kris—text lamang and telepono kami nagkakausap—it was different seeing her. Tatanggapin ko po, ako’y naging emosyonal… Pinipigilan ko pong umiyak pero naiyak po ako. Namiss ko po si Kris,” he said.

Abunda said they had a long conversation and he told Kris to do everything to get better.

“Sabi ko nga kay Kris, ‘Kris, magpagaling ka. Gagawa tayo ng palabas,” he said.