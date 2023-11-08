EntertainmentGlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Patrick Dempsey is ‘Sexiest Man Alive’, outshining Chris Evans

Staff Report

Patrick Dempsey has ascended to the coveted position of People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive. The Grey’s Anatomy star and accomplished race car driver now holds this prestigious title, dethroning Chris Evans, known as “Captain America,” who held the honor in 2022. This exciting revelation was unveiled on the November 7, 2023, episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Dempsey, 57, expressed his initial astonishment at the news, stating, “I’ve always been the bridesmaid! I’d completely forgotten about it and never even contemplated being in this position. So my ego is good.”

Beyond his acting career, Dempsey takes the wheel in the upcoming Michael Mann film “Ferrari.” He personally handled all the driving, referring to it as “the best role I’ve ever had” in an interview with The Associated Press last year. Dempsey has competed in various professional races, including the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans, and is an integral part of the Wright Motorsports racing team, as noted on their website.

With a characteristic sense of humor, Dempsey anticipated some good-natured ribbing from his three children regarding his People magazine selection. He shared, “They’ll pick on me and figure out every reason why I shouldn’t be.”

The People edition featuring Dempsey’s cover story will hit newsstands on Friday. In addition to his racing and acting pursuits, he founded the Dempsey Center, a Maine-based organization that provides support and resources for cancer patients, in honor of his late mother.

Dempsey’s heartthrob status soared during his portrayal of Dr. Derek Shepherd, affectionately known as “McDreamy,” in Grey’s Anatomy, where he appeared in more than 250 episodes.

