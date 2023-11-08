EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai gets world record for largest LED illuminated camel

Dubai Parks and Resorts, the Middle East’s premier theme park destination, has made headlines by unveiling the world’s largest illuminated camel. This impressive creation has clinched a new Guinness World Records title for the ‘Largest LED Sculpture of a Mammal.’

Standing at a towering height of 7 meters, the majestic camel takes center stage in Riverland™ Dubai, paying homage to a significant aspect of Emirati culture. Camels have played a pivotal role in the rich heritage of the UAE, ingraining themselves deeply into the country’s culture, history, and identity.

Every evening, from sunset onwards, the monumental camel will come to life, basking in a radiant LED glow near Viva Ristorante. It promises to offer visitors a captivating visual spectacle and the perfect Instagram-worthy backdrop for guests exploring this destination year-round. In addition to this stunning sight, guests at Riverland Dubai can indulge in a delectable array of themed cuisine and entertainment options.

Dubai Parks and Resorts, no stranger to setting records, previously achieved a Guinness World Record earlier this year with the launch of “JumpX,” the ‘Largest Inflatable Bouncy Castle.’

Now, they’re gearing up to reveal a series of thrilling announcements for their valued visitors.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

