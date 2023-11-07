EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Original Sang’gres reunite on It’s Showtime 

The original cast of Encantadia or better known as Sang’gres reunited on It’s Showtime’s Magpasikat portion.

Iza Calzado, Sunshine Dizon and Diana Zubiri joined It’s Showtime host Karylle during her Magpasikat performance on Tuesday.

The four actresses starred in the hit television series back in 2005. Karylle said that Diana even flew all the way from Australia so that she can join her performance.

She also thanked Encantadia director Mark Reyes for helping mount the surprise.

“Shoutout sa aming direktor, Direk Mark Reyes, isa sa talagang bumuo sa aming grupo! Thank you so much for helping me with the big surprise,” Karylle said.

The series will be having a spin-off featuring new breed of stars on GMA-7.

