Kim Chiu denies break up with boyfriend Xian Lim

Kapamilya actress and television host Kim Chiu denied that she and long-time boyfriend Xian Lim have already broken up.

Kim said that they are still very much happy to be together.

The actress was asked about the status of their relationship during a press conference for her hit drama series ‘Linlang.’

“Grabe! Kayo talaga. Baka nali-linlang lang kayo,” she said.

Kim said that she and Xian are doing okay and they are used to how the entertainment industry sometimes give false impressions on the relationships of celebrities.

“Okay naman po kami ni Xi. Mapanlinlang lang ang showbiz, pero maayos naman kami. Masaya naman po,” she said.

Kim and Xian have been in a relationship since 2012 but they confirmed their relationship in 2018.