EntertainmentGlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry laid to rest in Los Angeles

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report50 mins ago

Courtesy: New York Post/Tamas Vasvari/EPA-EFE

Hollywood actor and one of the six main cast members of the hit sitcom ‘Friends,’ Matthew Perry, was laid to rest at a Los Angeles cemetery during a private funeral on Friday, US media reported.

Perry, who was known for his role as Chandler Bing in ‘Friends,’ was found dead on Saturday. He was 54.

According to People magazine, the service was held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles near Warner Bros. Studios. Attended by his mother, father, stepfather, family, and close co-stars, the funeral service lasted around two hours.

TMZ also reported that all five ‘Friends’ co-stars — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer — were at the funeral.

NYPICHPDPICT000071743909
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow are seen outside the venue. (Courtesy: New York Post)

Days after Perry’s death, his five co-stars issued a joint statement saying they were “utterly devastated” by the loss of their friend.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” said the statement. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

As of writing, the cause of the actor’s death is not yet known. According to reports, an initial post-mortem examination was inconclusive and the results of toxicology tests have not yet been released.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report50 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Screenshot 2023 11 04 at 12.57.47 PM

The UAE Fitness Challenge: Unlocking your healthier self

15 hours ago
sultan qaboos mosque

8 countries and regions to explore on the UAE National Day weekend

16 hours ago
manila

Manila tops global list for prime residential property gains

16 hours ago
TFT News fashion anne curtis pia wurtzbach heart evangelista

Three Filipinas secure spots in Top 10 Southeast Asian influencers list

21 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button