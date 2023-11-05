‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry laid to rest in Los Angeles

Hollywood actor and one of the six main cast members of the hit sitcom ‘Friends,’ Matthew Perry, was laid to rest at a Los Angeles cemetery during a private funeral on Friday, US media reported.

Perry, who was known for his role as Chandler Bing in ‘Friends,’ was found dead on Saturday. He was 54.

According to People magazine, the service was held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles near Warner Bros. Studios. Attended by his mother, father, stepfather, family, and close co-stars, the funeral service lasted around two hours.

TMZ also reported that all five ‘Friends’ co-stars — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer — were at the funeral.

Days after Perry’s death, his five co-stars issued a joint statement saying they were “utterly devastated” by the loss of their friend.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” said the statement. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

As of writing, the cause of the actor’s death is not yet known. According to reports, an initial post-mortem examination was inconclusive and the results of toxicology tests have not yet been released.