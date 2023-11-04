Three Filipinas secure spots in Top 10 Southeast Asian influencers list

Three Filipinas have earned spots in the top ten Southeast Asian influencers list, as revealed in a recent report by Lefty, in partnership with Karla Otto and TikTok. This list is determined by their Earned Media Value (EMV), measuring their influence across social media, traditional media, and other platforms.

Included in the list were Pia Wurtzbach, Heart Evangelista, and Anne Curtis, recognized figures in the Philippine entertainment industry, who have now cemented their positions in the influential Southeast Asian arena.

Topping the list is Thai actor and model Apo Nattawin, whose remarkable EMV stands at a staggering $9.8 million (equivalent to approximately P546 million). Following closely are Thai stars Mile Phakphum and Tu Tontawan.

Additionally, the list features Thai actors Dew Jirawat, Win Metawin, and Bright Vachirawit, as well as Indonesian fashion and lifestyle content creator Erika Richardo.

The complete lineup of Southeast Asian influencers and their respective EMVs is as follows:

Apo Nattawin – $9.8 million (P546 million)

Mile Phakphum – $7.4 million (P412 million)

Tu Tontawan – $3 million (P390 million)

Pia Wurtzbach – $2.9 million (P161 million)

Heart Evangelista – $2.6 million (P144 million)

Erika Richardo – $2.5 million (P139 million)

Dew Jirawat – $2.3 million (P128 million)

Win Metawin – $2.3 million (P128 million)

Bright Vachirawit – $2.3 million (P128 million)

Anne Curtis – $2.2 million (P122 million)