Special relaunch event: San Miguel returns to shine

Abu Dhabi and Ajman, mark your calendars for a night to remember. San Miguel, the iconic name in the world of beverages, is back and better than ever.

Join the relaunch of San Miguel in the United Arab Emirates on November 9th, 2023, in Abu Dhabi at PJ O’Reilly’s Terrace, Le Royal Meridien, and on November 10th, 2023, in Ajman at the Thirsty Horse, Radisson Blu Complex.

Picture a delightful evening under the stars with a free flow of beverages and delectable bites. Whether you’re a long-time San Miguel fan or new to the experience, this relaunch event promises to be unforgettable.

Savor an exceptional selection of beers and culinary delights that perfectly complement your San Miguel. Two fantastic venues await you, each offering a unique and vibrant atmosphere.

In Abu Dhabi, the Corniche provides a breathtaking backdrop, while in Ajman, the Thirsty Horse promises a relaxed and enjoyable experience.

To secure your spot at these exclusive events, RSVP now. In Abu Dhabi, contact at +971 56 218 2049 or email at [email protected]. In Ajman, reach out to +971 50 466 3065 or email [email protected].

San Miguel is back, and it’s ready to impress you all over again. See you there!

