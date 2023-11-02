10 days to go! Your guide to taste of Abu Dhabi in partnership with Kibsons

MENA Live Events have released the full line up of this year’s return of Taste of Abu Dhabi in Partnership with Kibsons.

Get ready for the culinary event of the year, as Taste of Abu Dhabi returns to the capital. The highly-anticipated food, beverage and music extravaganza has something for everybody, with a sensational entertainment lineup, delectable food offerings, refreshing drinks deals, and a brand-new ticket package added.

The festival will highlight the best cuisines that the city has to offer, showcasing pop-ups from Abu Dhabi’s most acclaimed restaurants which have specially curated a menu of 3-5 ‘taster’ size dishes for the event, so guests can make their way across the impressive line-up, selecting their favourites as they go.

The weekend will be filled with culinary workshops and BBQ masterclasses hosted by celebrity chefs, where guests can learn the best kitchen secrets, techniques, and insights directly from the experts.

What better way to walk off a gourmet meal than with a little shopping? An impressive market of artisan vendors and established brands will be selling their treats & trinkets, sampling their products and more! To check who’s locked in so far, visit the Taste website.

Here is the full line up of menus, schedules and more:

RESTAURANTS & MENUS

Here you have it! The FULL Taste of Abu Dhabi restaurant line-up with menus included. Dishes range from AED 25-35, and are served in ‘taster’ portions so you can make your way through multiple outlets and pick your faves! Plus, each menu will be serving a ‘kid-approved’ dish, as well as a vegetarian option, meaning there is something for everyone.

Almayass

– Stuffed vine leaves with yoghurt (Dhs30)

-Kebbeh karaz (Dhs35)

-Chicken shawarma (Dhs35)

-Taouk popcorn (Dhs20) *Kid- approved dish

-Special cauliflower (Dhs35) *Taste Exclusive dish

BB Social Dining

-Salt and pepper calamari (Dhs25)

-Chicken bang bang (Dhs25)

-Cauliflower popcorn (Dhs20) *Kid- approved dish

-Wagyu cheese katsu (Dhs35) *Taste Exclusive dish

Dai Pai Dong

-Canton roast duck rolls (Dhs35)

-Chicken and shrimp siu mai (Dhs35)

-Chicken dumplings (Dhs35)

-Prawn toast (Dhs20) *Kid- approved dish

-Wok fried veg noodles (Dhs35) *Taste Exclusive dish



Desert Lotus

-Sea cake (Dhs35)

-Vegetable spring roll (Dhs35)

-Sticky mango rice (Dhs35)

-Thai wings (Dhs20) *Kid- approved dish

– Pad Thai chicken (Dhs35) *Taste Exclusive dish

José By Pizarro

-Croqueta de pollo (Dhs30)

-Patatas bravas (Dhs30)

-Little croqueta de pollo (Dhs20) *Kid- approved dish

-Pepito de ternera (Dhs35) *Taste Exclusive dish

La Carnita

-Guac and chips (Dhs35)

-Smoked chorizo quesadilla (Dhs35)

-Carne asada tacos (Dhs35)

-Chicken quesadilla (Dhs20) *Kid- approved dish

-Pollo frito tacos (Dhs35) *Taste Exclusive dish

Marco’s Italian

-Caprese di bufala (Dhs30)

-Pizza diavola (Dhs25)

-Risotto ai porcini ai tartufo nero (Dhs35)

-Tagliatelle bolognese (Dhs20) *Kid- approved dish

-Ravioli di vitello (Dhs35) *Taste Exclusive dish

Namak

-Rajasthani shahi raj kachori (Dhs35)

-Broccoli ki shami (Dhs35)

-Crunchy corn fed shrimps (Dhs35)

-Soya keema millet tacos (Dhs20) * Kid- approved dish

-Kale saag burrata (Dhs35) *Taste Exclusive dish

Oak Room

-Wagyu skewers (Dhs25)

-Triple cooked chips (Dhs25)

-Oak Room slider (Dhs30)

-Mac and cheese (Dhs20) *Kid- approved dish

-Short rib bao bun *Taste Exclusive dish

Oii

– Chicken souvlaki (Dhs30)

– Feta saganaki (Dhs35)

– Mushroom and braised beef cheek risotto (Dhs35)

– Spaghetti pomodoro (Dhs20) * Kid- approved dish

– Stuffed flatbread (Dhs35) *Taste Exclusive dish

Otoro

– Dragon handroll (Dhs30)

– Salmon hosomaki (Dhs30)

– Chicken tsukune (Dhs35)

– Little chicken tsukune (Dhs20) * Kid- approved dish

– Wagyu shabu slider (Dhs35) *Taste Exclusive dish

Penelope’s

– Beef burger (Dhs30)

– Lobster roll (Dhs35)

– Penelope’s French fries (Dhs20) * Kid- approved dish

– Beetroot salad skewer (Dhs25) *Taste Exclusive dish

The Director’s Club

-24-hour braised short ribs (Dhs30)

-Grilled striploin steak (Dhs35)

-Sticky toffee pudding (Dhs25)

-Future Director’s burger (Dhs20) * Kid- approved dish

-Hyperlocal toast (Dhs25) *Taste Exclusive dish

CULINARY WORKSHOPS:

With 3 culinary workshops throughout the weekend, guests can learn insider secrets from celebrity chefs and up & coming culinary talents!

Join a stellar line-up of chefs including world renowned Marco Pierre White and John Torode!

All workshops are included free with all Taste tickets. Registrations open 1 hour befor each session starts.

Kibson’s Cooking Challenge

Channel your inner creative chef as you partake in the Kibsons Cooking Challenge.

Participants will be guided through a fun and flavourful recipe led by a pro chef, with fresh ingredients provided by Kibsons. Once the dishes are ready for tasting, the chef will judge and pick a winner to receive an exciting prize from Kibsons.

The leading fresh food supplier of the region, guests can also check out Kibsons fresh food stalls at Taste, as well as partake in their experiential activations!

Schedule:

Friday November 10

3:30pm – Rich – Dubai 92

4:30pm – Shelina Permalloo

5:30pm – Ritu Dalmia

6:30pm – Jenny Morris

7:30pm – John Torode and Lisa Faulkner

8:30pm – Tarek Ibrahim

9:30pm – José Pizarro

Saturday November 11

1:30pm – Adetoyosi Odufuye

2:30pm – Aysha Al Obeidli

3:30pm – Jenny Morris

4:30pm – Ritu Dilma

5:30pm – José Pizarro

6:30pm – John Torode and Lisa Faulkner

7:30pm – Marco Pierre White

8:30pm – Shelina Permalloo

9:30pm – Scott Valentine

Sunday November 12

1:30pm – Rene Cerda

2:30pm – Jenny Morris & Big Rossi

3:30pm – Shelina Permalloo

4:30pm – Marco Pierre White

5:30pm – John Torode and Lisa Faulkner

6:30pm – José Pizarro

7:30pm – Tarek Ibrahim

8:30pm – Sergio Freitas

BBQ School by DXBBQ

The flame-fuelled hotspot of Taste of Abu Dhabi, BBQ School by DXBBQ will be a roaring riot of theatrics and feasting. Learn from the best pitmasters around about how to fire up the grill like a pro, and learn how to make a crowd-pleasing recipe that you can take home.

BBQ School sessions will run throughout the weekend, where you can learn how to perfect a pro-guided recipe, and best of all, savour your masterpiece at the end.

Suma Gourmet is the premier supplier of premium, high-quality, halal meat products in the Gulf since 2017. Today, Suma is the chosen meat partner of over hundreds of restaurants, hotels, caterers, and airlines. They now bring this exclusive experience to households via their eCommerce platform DXBBQ.

Schedule:

Friday November 10

3:30pm – Francisco Araya

4:30pm – Andrew Dickens

5.30pm – Marcus Routbard

6:30pm – Hattem Mattar

7:30pm – Jenny Morris and Big Rossi

8:30pm – Hattem Mattar

9:30pm – Tarek Ibrahim

Saturday November 11

1:30pm – Andrew Dickens

2:30pm – Jenny Morris

3:30pm – Hattem Mattar

4:20pm-4.30pm – Marco Pierre White Q&A

4:30pm – Marcus Routbard

5:30pm – Tarek Ibrahim

6:30pm – Hattem Mattar

7:30pm – John Torode and Lisa Faulkner

8:30pm – Scott Valentine

9:30pm – Geraldo Thomazini

Sunday November 12

1:30pm – Andrew Dickens

2:30pm – Hattem Mattar

3:30pm – Jenny Morris

4:30pm – Hattem Mattar

5:20pm-5.30pm – Marco Pierre White Q&A

5:30pm – Tarek Ibrahim

6:30pm – Scott Valentine

7:30pm – Andrew Dickens

8:30pm – Louna Bilal

Noon Food Cook School

Get personal cooking advice and feedback directly from the pros at the noon Food Cook School, where you can ask your culinary hero exactly how much salt they include in a pinch, how to properly quenelle a mousse, coddle an egg, and so much more!

Noon Food Cook School sessions will run throughout the weekend, where you can learn how to perfect a fun and flavourful chef-guided recipe, with fresh ingredients provided by Kibsons. Best of all—you get to savour your masterpiece at the end!

Access to the noon Food Cook School is included with all Taste tickets. Spots for each session are limited, and on a first-come, first-served registration process at the event.

Schedule:

Friday November 10

3.30pm – Sabeen Fareed

4.30pm – Aysha Al Obeidli

5.30pm – Jenny Morris

6.30pm – John Torode and Lisa Faulkner

7.30pm – José Pizarro

8.30pm – Ritu Dalmia

9.30pm – Shelina Permalloo

Saturday November 11

1.30pm – Hartono Julianto

2.30pm – Ritu Dalmia

3.30pm – Tarek Ibrahim

4.30pm – Jenny Morris & Big Rossi

5.30pm – Marco Pierre White

6.30pm – José Pizarro

7.30pm – Shelina Permalloo

8.30pm – Vanessa Bayma

9.30pm – Michelle Tredoux

Sunday November 12

1.30pm – Francisco Araya

2.30pm – Aysha Al Obeidli

3.30pm – John Torode and Lisa Faulkner

4.30pm – Jenny Morris

5.30pm – Shelina Permalloo

6.30pm – Marco Pierre White

7.30pm – José Pizarro

8.30pm – Leonardo Luza Lillo

SANGKA JOINS AS OFFICIAL WATER SPONSOR

The finest food deserves to be paired with the finest water! Taste Organisers are pleased to introduce Sangka to Taste of Abu Dhabi as the official water of the event. Carefully drawn from a unique natural alkaline spring, Sangka is deeply rooted in the rich traditions of Thailand’s royal ceremonies. Experience the captivating qualities of Sangka Natural Alkaline Water and embark on a journey towards balance, prosperity, and vitality! Guests can try Sangka water for the first time at Taste of Abu Dhabi, ahead of finding it available at restaurants around the city including at Desert Lotus.

MUSIC GALORE!

Choose how you groove! With not 1 but 2 music pockets in the venue, different genres of tunes will be flowing simultaneously from day to night, from chilled acoustic sets, to energising DJs and more. Focusing on home-grown names, the full schedule of acts is announced as follows:

T aste Music Zone :

Friday November 10

4pm-4:45pm- The International Playboys

5pm-5:45pm – The International Playboys

6pm-6:45pm – DJ Herc

7pm-7:45pm – 4TheMusic

8pm-8:45pm – 4TheMusic

9pm-9:45pm – DJ Superfly

9.45pm-10:30pm, 10.45pm-11.30pm – Truly Medley Deeply

11:30pm-midnight – DJ Herc

Saturday November 11

2pm-2:45pm – Mark Zitti

3pm-3:45pm – Mark Zitti

3:45pm-5pm – DJ Herc

5pm-5:45pm – The International Playboys

6pm-6:45pm – The International Playboys

7pm-7:45pm – The International Playboys

7:45pm-8:45pm – DJ Herc

8:45pm-9:30pm – Truly Medley Deeply

9:45pm-10:30pm- Truly Medley Deeply

10:45pm-11:30pm – Truly Medley Deeply

11:30pm-midnight – DJ Herc

Sunday November 12

2pm-2:45pm – 4TheMusic

3pm-4pm – DJ Herc

4pm-4:45pm, 5pm-5.45pm – 4TheMusic

6pm-7pm – DJ Herc

7pm-7:45pm- Truly Medley Deeply

8pm-8:45pm- Truly Medley Deeply

9pm-9:45pm – Truly Medley Deeply

Jack’s stage

Friday November 10

4pm-4:45pm – DJ Herc

4:45pm-5:30pm – DJ Big Rossi

5:30pm-6:15pm – 4TheMusic

6:30pm-7:15pm – The International Playboys

7:30pm-8:15pm – Mark Zitti

8:30pm-9:15pm – Truly Medley Deeply

9:30pm-10:15pm

10:30pm-11:15pm – Mark Zitti

11:15pm-midnight – DJ Superfly

Saturday November 11

2pm-2:45pm – DJ Herc

2:45pm-4pm – Big DJ Rossi

4pm-4:45pm – Marc Zitti

5pm-5:45pm – JD Battle of the Bands winner

6pm-6:45pm – JD Battle of the Bands winner

7pm-7:45pm – JD Battle of the Bands winner

7:45pm-8:45pm – DJ Superfly

8:45pm-9:30pm – 4TheMusic

9:45pm-10:30pm– 4TheMusic

10:45pm-11:30pm – 4TheMusic

11.30pm-midnight – DJ Superfly

Sunday November 12

2pm-2:45pmv– Mark Zitti

3pm-3:45pm – Mark Zitti

4pm-4:45pm – Mark Zitti

5pm-7pm – DJ Superfly

7pm-7:45pm – The International Playboys

8pm-8:45pm – The International Playboys

9pm-9:45pm – The International Playboys

ELEVATED VIP EXPERIENCE

Enjoy Taste of Abu Dhabi in style at the Aldar VIP Lounge. Exclusive to VIP Ticket holders, the lounge features lush seating and sofas, dedicated bars, and its own dedicated musician throughout the weekend. Capacity is limited in the Aldar VIP Lounge to ensure maximized comfort for guests.

FUN FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY!

Kids can keep busy in the Splash N’ Party mega kids zone, where they can enjoy food themed bouncy castle, games, crafts and more! Have some little chefs with you? Kids can take part in the Apron Stories Cooking Hub workshops, where they can learn recipes tailored for kids!

After a day of playing, kids can fuel up by enjoying the *kid approved* dishes available at all participating restaurants!

The best part of all? Kids under 12 years old do not require a ticket to attend Taste of Abu Dhabi.

NEW TICKET PACKAGE: SUNDAY BRUNCH

Get ready for the biggest foodie brunch in Abu Dhabi! For the first time, Taste is introducing a Sunday brunch package, where guests can create their very own brunch menu from the city’s finest restaurants. With a stellar restaurant line-up including Michelin recognized names and highly commended outlets at this year’s Time Out Abu Dhabi Restaurant Awards, it’s safe to say this will be the epitome of a gourmet brunch.

Package includes 5 food vouchers which can be redeemed at any of the restaurant pop-ups, and 5 drink vouchers.

GETTING THERE:

A re-imagined event concept calls for an all new venue! Hosted for the first time at Gateway Park South on Yas Island, guests will be at the heart of Yas Island’s hub of entertainment, leisure and more!

Parking around the park will be limited- guests are encouraged to take public transport.

Taste’s official Mobility Partner, Careem, have arranged an exclusive offer for Taste-goers to ensure a smooth journey. Guests can use code TOAD to enjoy 15% off 6 rides.

*Max discount: AED15 per ride

**Valid to and from the event

***Valid on Comfort, Executive, Max and Kids car types



TICKET OPTIONS

General Admission

Includes: 1 day entry to the event, exclusive Taste workshops.

Taster Package

Includes: 1 day entry to the event, 2 food vouchers, 2 drinks vouchers, exclusive Taste workshops.

*Vouchers are distributed at the time of entry into the event.

VIP Package

Includes: 1 day entry to the event, 3 food vouchers, 3 drinks vouchers, access to the Taste VIP Lounge, exclusive Taste workshops.

*Vouchers are distributed at the time of entry into the event.

Sunday Brunch Package

Includes: 1 day entry to the event, 5 dish vouchers, 5 drinks vouchers, exclusive Taste workshops.

*Vouchers are distributed at the time of entry into the event.

Advanced tickets are now on sale:

Advanced Ticket Prices:

General Admission: AED 75 *children under 12 go free

Taster Package: AED 180

VIP Package: AED 280

Sunday Brunch Package: AED 360



On-The-Door-Prices

Standard: AED 85 *children under 12 go free

Taster Package: AED 195

VIP Package: AED 295

Sunday Brunch Package: AED 390

