All set for Volume 4: Sandbox’s SWAPMEET to host two-day event on December

The UAE’s premier community meetup, Sandbox SWAPMEET, will be hosting a two-day, fun-filled pop-culture gathering for the first time from December 2-3, 2023. The event will take place at Dubai International Academy in Al Barsha 1 and admission will be FREE!

This volume will feature the return of aficionados and fans from different groups such as Action Figure, Funko and Designer Toy collectors, Trading Card Gamers (NBA Basketball, Pokémon, Yugi-OH, Magic The Gathering), Anime and Manga collectors, the team of Adult Fans of Lego (AFOL), Die Cast Cars collectors, and a line of Comic Creators and Artists. Additionally, this event is set to introduce new groups of traditional Board Gamers and Chess Players, while also offering an introduction to the Runic Vault and a few more surprises!

Several activations are planned by the Sandbox SWAPMEET team with the different communities which include the Hot Wheels Gravity Race Competition, Magic: The Gathering Card Game Tournament, Retro Games, and a cosplay competition that will be hosted by Cosplay AE. These activities will guarantee a weekend of fun and festivities for the fans, the participants and the attendees.

Simultaneously, the community activation will be celebrated in line with the UAE’s 52nd National Day Celebrations, where a toy photography competition will be hosted by the Depth of Field (DOF) Photography Group with a theme geared towards the UAE’s National Day.

Sandbox’s SWAPMEET has grown organically from a small group of Filipino collectors and enthusiasts into a community household name of various nationalities. For any inquiries, participations or sponsorships, you can reach out to their team at [email protected] or through their social platforms on Facebook or Instagram.

Mark your calendars and celebrate the UAE National Day with the Sandbox Swapmeet Collectors Community on December 2-3, 2023, at Dubai International Academy, Al Barsha 1!