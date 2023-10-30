World leaders, celebrities mourn passing of ‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry

Celebrities both in Hollywood and in local show business mourn the passing of ‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry.

Perry was found dead in his home in Los Angeles. He was 54 years-old.

“Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening. I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a tweet.

“Matthew was an incredibly generous actor. There was no single time I stepped onto a stage with him that I did not feel lifted by his brilliance,” actress Maggie Wheeler said.

Local stars like Maine Mendoza also expressed sadness over Perry’s passing.

“What a sad news to wake up to…. Rest easy, Matthew. Watching Friends will never be the same,” Mendoza said.