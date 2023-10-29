EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry dies at 54

Photo courtesy of Reuters

Hollywood actor and one of the stars in the smash hit series ‘Friends’, Matthew Perry, passed away. He was 54.

Sources told the Los Angeles Times that Perry was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home.

Initial reports said that there were no signs of foul play.

The Twitter/X page of Friends also mourns the death of the actor who portrayed the role of ‘Chandler Bing’.

“We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans,” the Friends account said.

Tributes poured in online on the death of the actor.

“This one really hurts. This show brought me so much joy and comfort over the years. Lost count on how many times I watched it. Chandler was my favorite character. Full of gratitude for all the years of laughter. Rest easy, legend,” a netizen said.

“Thank you Matthew for making us laugh when inside you were crying. At peace now. Rest in peace,” another one said.

