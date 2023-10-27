Countdown begins as Westlife’s one-night-only Abu Dhabi concert approaches

Prepare for an unforgettable evening of music, nostalgia, and pure entertainment as the beloved Irish pop sensation, Westlife, gears up to grace the stage at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena on October 27, 2023.

Their return to the UAE has been highly anticipated, offering fans the golden opportunity to savor their timeless hits and electrifying performances up close and personal. With just a few hours remaining, tickets are flying off the shelves, so don’t miss your chance to secure yours!

Westlife is set to transport you back in time with their classic anthems, including “Swear It Again,” “Flying Without Wings,” and “My Love,” alongside showcasing their latest pop sensations. With an impressive track record of 33 No.1 albums worldwide, over 55 million records sold, and a string of chart-topping singles, these pop legends are sure to leave you awestruck and create a night to remember.

However, Westlife’s impact extends beyond crafting heartstring-tugging melodies. In their previous Abu Dhabi concert, they made one fan’s dream come true by inviting Dian, a cancer survivor, onto the stage. This heartfelt gesture resonated with fans worldwide and exemplified Westlife’s genuine care for their audience.

Presented by Live Nation Middle East, this event promises an evening of pure entertainment, unparalleled revelry, and indelible memories. But remember, time is of the essence!

Grab your tickets today by visiting www.livenation.me, and get ready for an extraordinary night of music, joy, and celebration.

Event Details: