Francis, Pia Magalona ‘already separated’ before ‘relationship’ with Abegail Rait, says Robby Tarroza

Days after news about Francis Magalona’s alleged ex-lover and daughter circulated on the Internet, Robby Tarroza, a producer and a friend of Francis M, came forward on Saturday with big revelations concerning the late “Master Rapper,” Pia Magalona, and Abegail Rait.

In a now viral Facebook post, Robby claimed that Francis and Pia might not have been legally married since Pia was “married to another guy with last name Lim” in the United States, and they allegedly have children named Niccolo and Unna.

“WALA KASI TAYONG DIVORCE SA PILIPINAS!!!! But even with kasal, ang tanong, WAS KIKO MARRIED TO PIA???! No, she was married to another guy with last name Lim and they had a son, Niccolo and daughter Unna, Who Many of us knew this! Pia huwag ka magpabiktima! grabe ka! No one broke up your marriage dear! You were never married in the Philippines!” Robby wrote.

Robby is a showbiz personality and concert producer who claimed to be a good friend of Francis M. He once produced a concert tour for the rapper, and remained close despite not regularly seeing each other.

According to him, when they get a chance to meet, they would talk for hours, and Francis M would pour his heart out especially about his love life. In 2007, they ran into each other in Makati and had a conversation about Francis and Pia’s relationship.

“Francis then told me he was done with Pia and left her. He told me he couldn’t take it anymore. All the fights and bugbugan nila. ‘Yung ugali daw ni Pia nakakasira ng utak. He said he now has peace,” Robby disclosed what Francis M allegedly told him in confidence.

“I knew them both, Pia and Francis, I witnessed bloody fights between them. Very destructive and dysfunctional. He told me he only stayed for the kids and wished he was free from ‘that fckn btch.’ Those were his words,” he continued.

Robby then said that one time they met, Francis M looked “so fresh and glowing.” After a few months, they met again, and the rapper shared to him that he was with another woman.

“A few months later we met again and he mentioned he was with another woman who is totally the opposite sa ugali ni Pia. He stressed ‘ang sarap pala ng ganitong ‘real love’” Robby recalled, presumably referring to Abegail.

“Francis and I kept in touch and I vowed to keep everything between us. I never had the chance to meet this girl he loved so much. Maybe one day I will, both her and Francis’s love child. Yes, love child because she was conceived by real love. Francis wants the world to know about her. I’m sure he does,” Robby said of Abegail and her and Kiko’s presumed daughter, Gaile Francesca or “Cheska”

Robby then asked the netizens to be kinder to Abegail and Cheska since Abegail might not be a mistress and Cheska might not be an illegitimate child after all.

“So for all you judgemental people that did not know the real story, Francis and Pia were already separated before he got into this amazing relationship. He deserved to experience real love at least once in his lifetime,” Robby stated.

The Magalona’s have yet to release a statement regarding this matter.