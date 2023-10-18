EntertainmentGlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

‘He didn’t want to be a father’: Britney Spears reveals she had abortion while dating Justin Timberlake

International pop superstar Britney Spears has revealed that she became pregnant and had an abortion while dating American singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake. She shared this painful experience in her upcoming memoir, “The Woman in Me,” as reported by People magazine.

“It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,” Spears said in the book.

“But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” she added.

In the book, Spears recalled how she and Timberlake met when they were both children performing in Disney’s Mickey Mouse Club. They later began dating in their late teens, becoming one of the entertainment industry’s highest profile couples, before splitting in 2002.

According to the memoir, Timberlake did not want to become a father at that time.

“If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father,” she wrote.

“To this day, it’s one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life,” she said, describing the experience in undergoing the abortion.

After Spears and Timberlake split in 2002, she went on to become a mother, welcoming two sons with her second husband Kevin Federline.

Spears will release her highly-anticipated memoir on October 24, which also addresses the controversial conservatorship that barred her from handling her own life and finances for 14 years.

Representatives for Timberlake, who is now married to actor Jessica Biel, did not immediately respond to People’s request for comment.

