Hawaii-based Filipina crowned as Mrs. Universe 2023

A Filipina beauty queen has once again raised the Philippine flag in pageantry as she was named the 46th Mrs. Universe during the coronation night at the Newport Performing Arts Theater on October 8, Sunday.

Meranie Gadiana Rahman, who represented Hawaii, was born and raised in Cagayan de Oro City. She has been staying in Hawaii for many years already.

According to a report from Philstar, Rahman said that she felt “proud, emotional, and honored all at the same time” for clinching the Mrs. Universe title.

“I have been competing for the last five years, sometimes winning and sometimes losing. However, I always took my loss as stairway to success by not giving up and by working harder toward my dream to win one of the most prestigious titles in the pageantry,” Rahman told Philstar in an interview.

“Now I have won this prestigious title Mrs. Universe, and I am the first Filipina to win in the 46 years history of Mrs. Universe, I just cannot control tears of gratitude falling from my eyes,” she added.

Rahman has been actively participating in several projects prior to winning Mrs. Universe 2023 including spreading awareness about domestic violence, school and internet bullying, and postpartum depression, among others.