Only weeks left to secure your tickets for Jo Koy’s 2023 World Tour in UAE

Filipino-American stand-up comedian Jo Koy is returning to the UAE, and you won’t want to miss it! Following the massive success of his Dubai show last year, Jo Koy is back with fresh material for his 2023 World Tour.

Fresh from his acclaimed Universal Pictures film “Easter Sunday” and a recent Netflix special, Jo Koy will be gracing the stage once again, and there are only a few weeks left to secure your tickets. He will be performing all-new material at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 28th.

Known for his hilarious take on his Filipino heritage and upbringing, Jo Koy’s unique humor is sure to have audiences in stitches once more. Having evolved from performing in a Las Vegas coffee house to becoming one of today’s premier stand-up comedians, Jo Koy’s shows have consistently sold-out arenas worldwide, including iconic venues like Asia Arena in Manila, The Forum in Los Angeles, ICC Theatre in Sydney, and Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

The Jo Koy World Tour in Abu Dhabi is proudly presented by entertainment leaders Blu Blood in partnership with Experience Abu Dhabi and Yas Island. Blu Blood’s CEO, Osman Osman, and Shaaista Khan Osman expressed their excitement at bringing Jo Koy back to the region, highlighting his ability to connect with diverse audiences.

Don’t miss this unforgettable evening of laughter. There are only a few weeks left to secure your tickets, so act fast!

For more information, including bookings and tour dates, visit etihadarena.ae and Platinumlist.net.