Global Village reopens for Season 28 on October 18

Dubai’s popular and budget-friendly attraction, Global Village, is gearing up to welcome visitors once again for Season 28. The open-air destination had temporarily closed for the summer but will be back in action a week earlier than previous years. Mark your calendars for Wednesday, October 18, as the reopening date.

Global Village opens its gates at 4 pm and stays alive until midnight, with Tuesdays reserved for ladies and families, except on official public holidays.

With a ticket to Global Village, you gain access to the park, 27 country pavilions, an authentic Emirati heritage area, and the Road of Asia.

But that’s not all – there are live shows, entry to the kids’ theater, and spectacular fireworks displays on Fridays and Saturdays. You can also enjoy the Carnaval Zone, featuring 170 rides, games, and attractions, along with Ripley’s Believe It Or Not, Snowfest Ice Rink, and more.

Notably, ticket prices for Global Village have been updated. Value tickets, valid Sunday to Thursday (excluding public holidays), are now priced at Dhs22.5 if purchased online and Dhs25 at the gate, while Any Day tickets are available for Dhs27 online and Dhs30 at the gate.